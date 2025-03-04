It’s official, Activision has sold its soul to the AI overlords

The slop is here to stay.

Activision Guitar Hero Mobile
(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has faced backlash for using AI in promos for its new Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, and Call of Duty mobile games. It comes after fans slammed the game publisher's recent confession, admitting it used AI in its new Call of Duty assets. While suspicions had been circulating for months, it's disappointing to see Activision fully embracing lazy AI imagery with no sign of stopping, despite strong flack from fans.

While there are ways to use AI properly for productivity and enhanced creativity, Activision's sloppy usage demonstrates the less desirable side of the technology. In an industry that's increasingly snubbing the unique talents of creatives, arguably it's hard to see Activision's AI use as anything other than lazy corner-cutting.

Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

