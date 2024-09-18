EA's going all in on AI for video game design

The developer says AI will make video games more nuanced and believable.

Game design looks set to the be nest frontier for generative AI. We've already seen Google researchers make an AI Doom recreation, and Tencent recently revealed initial researching into what could become an open-world game generator. Now Electronic Arts (EA), the video game giant behind Battlefield, The Sims and FIFA, has confirmed what we already suspected: it's going all in on generative AI.

At EA's Investors Day, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson said AI has always been part of the company's creative journey. The company now has “over 100 active novel AI projects” underway as it aims to "accelerate how innovators and creators are building entertainment experiences leading to self-expression, content creation, curation, and instant gratification."

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

