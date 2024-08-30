AI has remade Doom, and it looks like the real thing

Could this change how games are made?

A screenshot of gameplay in an AI-generated simulation of Doom
(Image credit: Dani Valevski / Yaniv Leviathan / Moab Arar / Shlomi Fruchter)

If AI is the future of gaming, perhaps it makes sense to begin with Doom. The classic game has been ported for all kinds of things it wasn't originally meant for. Honouring that tradition is GameNGen, developed by Google and researchers at Tel Aviv University.

GameNGen is a neural model-based game engine that allows real-time interaction with complex gaming environments without the use of a traditional game engine. The researchers think could transform how video games are made, and how they're played, and Doom is just the beginning.

