OK, this viral AI live stream software is truly terrifying

Remember when AI image generation seemed like a goofy novelty fad? It wasn't so long ago that images produced by even the best AI image generators were so full of artifacts that there wasn't much danger of them fooling anybody (apart from the judges of art competitions). AI video was even less usable.

But trending on Github this week was a piece of software called Deep-Live-Cam, and it could be the advance in deepfake tech that some have been dreading. It appears to allow anyone to instantly convert a single image into a deepfake live stream, letting you wear anyone's face and perform with it live over the internet.

Deepfake technology has been around for years now, but it used to be a time-consuming process that required many images taken from different angles. But Hacksider's Python-based Deep-Live-Cam allows real-time face swaps from just one image.

The developers reckon this will be a game changer for artists and content creators, allowing custom characters to be build much more quickly. However, their demonstration using the face of Elon Musk makes it look like the kind of tool online scammers have been dreaming of getting their hands on.

How does Deep-Live-Cam work? It uses machine learning models GFPGAN and inswapper and can run on GPU and CPU platforms, making it usable on any reasonably powerful computer. You upload an image of a face and the tool processes frames in real time.

Unsurprisingly, concerns have been raised about the incredible realism of the output. It's also unclear why there's an NSFW toggle on the UI in spite of the developers saying that the tool is unable to create nude or graphic content. “I can't think of a single application for this technology that isn't fraud or human trafficking-related," one person wrote on X.

In its disclaimer on GitHub, Hacksider says the software is "meant to be a productive contribution to the rapidly growing AI-generated media industry. It will help artists with tasks such as animating a custom character or using the character as a model for clothing etc".

The text continues: "The developers of this software are aware of its possible unethical applications and are committed to take preventative measures against them." It adds: "Users of this software are expected to use this software responsibly while abiding by local laws. If the face of a real person is being used, users are required to get consent from the concerned person and clearly mention that it is a deepfake when posting content online. Developers of this software will not be responsible for actions of end-users."

