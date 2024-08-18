OK, this viral AI live stream software is truly terrifying

News
By
published

Deep-Live-Cam can turn a single image into a deepfake live stream.

Remember when AI image generation seemed like a goofy novelty fad? It wasn't so long ago that images produced by even the best AI image generators were so full of artifacts that there wasn't much danger of them fooling anybody (apart from the judges of art competitions). AI video was even less usable.

But trending on Github this week was a piece of software called Deep-Live-Cam, and it could be the advance in deepfake tech that some have been dreading. It appears to allow anyone to instantly convert a single image into a deepfake live stream, letting you wear anyone's face and perform with it live over the internet.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

