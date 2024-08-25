It seems AI robot boxing is now a thing

Unity-powered Final Automata is the internet's strangest new sport.

Of all the jobs we thought AI might steal, boxers weren't high up on the list. But with AI now being used for everything, it was only a matter of time before someone used machine learning to train virtual robot fighters.

Final Automata streams bouts between physically simulated robots that are trained by reinforcement learning. For the moment, the focus is on boxing, but the idea is to train robots in other martial arts and make them fight to see which martial art is supreme.

