Why I love these 4 big Paris 2024 Olympic design controversies

News
By
published

From that logo to those mascots, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have some great design.

Paris 2024 Olympics logo and Phryges mascots
(Image credit: Paris 2024)

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are now underway. A spectacular opening ceremony on the Seine on Friday heralded the start of the XXXIII Olympiad. But the build up began long before that, as Paris 2024 was making headlines for Olympic design long before the sporting action began.

First there's the Paris 2024 logo, which continues to mystify people. Then there was the peculiarly anatomical-looking mascots, not to forget the Olympic pictograms. We'll recap below on the biggest Olympic design controversies, and why they were actually great design. Also see our round ups of the best Olympic logos and the best Olympics posters of all time.

Image 1 of 3
Paris 2024 Olympic pictograms
The Olympic tarot deck(Image credit: Paris 2024)
Image 1 of 3
Team GB branding
A refreshingly different take on the union flag colours(Image credit: Team GB)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles