Over the past few months, allegations have surfaced around Call of Duty's use of AI – now Activision has officially confirmed that suspicions are true. Claiming to use AI for "some" of the game's assets, the developers have ruffled the feathers of an increasingly frustrated fanbase that sees AI integration as the beginning of the end.

The rapid advancement of AI is seemingly taking over every industry, and while AI productivity tools may make an optimistic case for the future, the predominant reaction to AI integration is one of fear and distrust. With game industry careers in jeopardy and an increasing decline in quality due to sloppy AI art, Activision's AI confirmation is not only a huge disappointment for fans but seemingly an unfortunate industry inevitability.

The announcement was made on Call of Duty's Steam page with a brief statement reading: "Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in game assets." This comes after multiple AI controversies for the game franchise, including a questionable AI jockey job advert and December's AI slop scandal featuring dodgy artwork of a six-fingered zombie.

Naturally, fans were disappointed with the news, with many taking to Reddit to voice their frustrations. "There’s room for AI but there’s a fine line between utility and laziness," one user commented. Another added, "You'd think after bringing all their subsidiaries on board as support studios, they wouldn't need to outsource any work to the plagiarism machines." Many players questioned how the move would affect labour costs, with one user jokingly suggesting "AI will make games cheaper right? right?" while another questioned, "Surely a multi-billion company could afford to pay some artists to make whatever they use AI for?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For more AI news check out how AI evolved in 2024, and what trends to track this year. If you're after a more optimistic look at AI, check out how Superside built its human-led AI brand.