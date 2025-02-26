"There’s a fine line between utility and laziness”: fans clap back at Call of Duty's AI confession

News
By
published

AI slop is sadly here to stay.

An alleged AI-generated image in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
(Image credit: Activision)

Over the past few months, allegations have surfaced around Call of Duty's use of AI – now Activision has officially confirmed that suspicions are true. Claiming to use AI for "some" of the game's assets, the developers have ruffled the feathers of an increasingly frustrated fanbase that sees AI integration as the beginning of the end.

The rapid advancement of AI is seemingly taking over every industry, and while AI productivity tools may make an optimistic case for the future, the predominant reaction to AI integration is one of fear and distrust. With game industry careers in jeopardy and an increasing decline in quality due to sloppy AI art, Activision's AI confirmation is not only a huge disappointment for fans but seemingly an unfortunate industry inevitability.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

