Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is testing gamers' tolerance of AI slop

Fans have blasted Activision's latest AI art as "unacceptable".

An alleged AI-generated image in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
(Image credit: Activision)

AI art feels like a turning point in design and branding not just in terms of tech but also in company attitudes. It increasingly seems that brands of all kinds just don't care about how bad AI art looks nor about the backlash it provokes among their customers.

After the horror of the Coca-Cola AI Christmas ad, Activision is the latest brand to ruin the festive season with apparent AI slop. After the appearance of an AI-looking zombie Santa in the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Necrocalus screen in the Season 1 Reloaded update, fans have dug deeper and unearthed all manner of potentially AI-generated content in the game, while Activision – and Steam – have remained shtum.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

