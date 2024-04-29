Call of Duty job advert sparks AI controversy

By Natalie Fear
published

"It was only a matter of time".

Call of Duty
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Call of Duty developer Treyarch has caused an uproar among fans for a recent job vacancy which listed "using generative AI tools" in its description. With a slew of recent AI controversies causing conflict in the gaming sector, it's clear that the integration of AI tech is an unwelcome development in the community. 

While most fans were disappointed by the news, some saw it as an opportunity to adapt to the times. It's no secret that AI is taking over all aspects of the creative industry and game development is no different. Yet, with a community that prides itself on creativity, it increasingly feels like we're losing that precious human touch. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles