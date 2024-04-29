Call of Duty job advert sparks AI controversy

Call of Duty developer Treyarch has caused an uproar among fans for a recent job vacancy which listed "using generative AI tools" in its description. With a slew of recent AI controversies causing conflict in the gaming sector, it's clear that the integration of AI tech is an unwelcome development in the community.

While most fans were disappointed by the news, some saw it as an opportunity to adapt to the times. It's no secret that AI is taking over all aspects of the creative industry and game development is no different. Yet, with a community that prides itself on creativity, it increasingly feels like we're losing that precious human touch.

A Treyarch job listing suggests the studio may be looking to use AI tools in art dev. An Animator role states a person will "polish 2D art made by humans and generative AI tools"

The discovery was made by X account @charlieINTEL who shared the controversial job vacancy with fans. The description for the role of 2D Artist/Animator stated that the "successful candidate will be an Artist who is skilled in digital illustration, motion design, and using generative AI tools." They would also be required to "Polish 2D art made by humans and generative AI tools".

Responses were (understandably) heated, with film concept artist and illustrator Reid Southen scathingly tweeting: "I know it's my personal dream job to pull a slot machine lever and polish the output for a triple A studio." Another commenter replied, "It’s gonna happen companies will choose AI as wages increase and costs increase to save money."

Treyarch making it abundantly clear they have zero concerns about ethics, liability, or copyright with generative AI.

As we hear endless doom stories of AI armageddon, it seems that some have taken a more rational approach to the advancement of AI. "AI is our future and it's time to accept that. It was only a matter of time before game devs would start using the tools to their advantage.," one user writes. "Every company has to… or they will simply go out of business," another responded.

AI is our future and it's time to accept that. It was only a matter of time before game devs would start using the tools to their advantage.

