“Insane but not surprising”: banned breastfeeding billboard sparks heated debate

I’m sensing some serious double standards.

It seems it doesn't take much for a billboard ad to be banned nowadays. As long as you're a woman with some flesh on show, chances are your ad's getting axed. The most recent case involves a lighthearted breastfeeding ad featuring a pregnant woman holding cookies over her breasts (oh the horror). It caused such a stir that it was promptly removed only three days after its debut.

I've always believed that the best billboard advertising is eye-catching and slightly provocative, but clearly, even those rules have limitations. While it's fine to have boxer-clad male Calvin Klein models thrust over Times Square, it seems the stigma around female bodies (particularly pregnant ones) is still a controversial topic in the world of advertising.

