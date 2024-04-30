The Period Conversation embraces organic design to get the dialogue flowing

By Natalie Fear
published

Nice and Serious debuts its latest 'Nice Works’ project.

Nice and Serious The Period Conversation
(Image credit: Nice and Serious)

Periods have been a huge taboo in the workplace for, well, always. And while we're (slowly) getting better at talking about them, it's still an uncomfortable topic for many. To get the dialogue flowing, The Period Conversation is a project that aims to help us open up about menstruation and get real about reality.

As we've seen with period product branding, menstruation has typically been treated as a topic shrouded in discretion and shame. With a delightfully contemporary and interactive campaign website design, The Period Conversation marks a new era of understanding – empowering and educating in style. 

Image 1 of 3
Nice and Serious The Period Conversation
(Image credit: Nice and Serious)

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

