These milk carton designs are my latest obsession

By Natalie Fear
published

Milk & More brings joy to the breakfast table.

Milk & More packaging
(Image credit: Milk & More)

Dairy manufacturers Milk & More has unveiled a cute collection of custom milk cartons, blending delightful design with interactive play. Adorable architecture-inspired packaging isn't all the brand brings to the breakfast table, as each carton features custom QR codes that extend the joy – from exclusive offers to competitions. 

Packaging design can be a difficult thing to master, but Milk & More has expertly captured the style and playfulness needed to stand out against the competition. It's not all about aesthetics, as each carton uses recyclable paperboard, giving each design a delightfully bespoke feel that perfectly matches the whimsical illustrations. 

Image 1 of 4
Milk & More packaging
(Image credit: Milk & More)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles