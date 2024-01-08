Magic: The Gathering's AI art controversy is a huge disappointment for creatives

Games publisher Wizards of the Coast has recently come under fire for using AI art after firmly stating that it would not be using artificially generated content. After fans noticed a promotional post that appeared to use AI art, the company was forced to admit to using "some AI components" in its new Magic: The Gathering marketing campaign.

While AI art generators are now a widespread tool, artist Dave Rapoza recently chose to cut ties with the company, highlighting its contradictory ways. With a slew of recent staff layoffs causing further contention, it seems that many fans were left disappointed by the company's apparent double standards.

"created by humans" Right... pic.twitter.com/gf9TUXWSPAJanuary 5, 2024

Known for its distinctive fantasy style, Magic: The Gathering's art (and the artists behind it) is an integral part of bringing the tabletop card game to life. While a recent blog post stated that the company was committed to maintaining a staff of creatives, fans were quick to note flaws in a recent promotional post, which led to AI art allegations.

While the company initially refuted the claims, it later admitted that the since-deleted post was AI-augmented, leading Wizards of the Coast artist Dave Rapoza to quit after nearly 17 years. "And just like that, poof, I’m done working for wizards of the coast," Rapoza tweeted. "You can’t say you stand against this then blatantly use AI to promote your products" he added.

And just like that, poof, I'm done working for wizards of the coast - you can't say you stand against this then blatantly use AI to promote your products, emails sent, good bye you all! https://t.co/RAfJi5NhxRJanuary 6, 2024

While the promotional art was fairly innocuous, the company's attempt to hide its AI origin suggests an awareness of its controversial nature. In a fantasy game such as Magic, human-led creativity and originality are crucial to immersion, which makes the recent scandal all the more troubling – especially as the brand appears to continue veiling the truth.

While Magic has released a statement on X to clarify the situation, it points to the company's conscious hypocrisy. Pinning the scandal on an outsourced "vendor", the company maintains that it still prioritises human intervention despite a layoff of 1,100 staff members in mid-December. With the underlying threat of AI looming over countless creatives, this disappointing case serves to suggest that AI is replacing artists.

Now we're evaluating how we work with vendors on creative beyond our products – like these marketing images – to make sure that we are living up to those values. (5/5)https://t.co/QemyE6DUI0January 7, 2024

The company claims that it will work towards ensuring that AI art doesn't compromise its values in future, With fans so vigilant in identifying AI use, it's hoped that Wizards of the Coast and wider creative studios will prioritise human creativity over artificial intelligence. For more AI news, take a look at how AI is changing graphic design.