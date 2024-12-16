Meet Catly: the bizarre "AI slop" cat game that snuck into The Game Awards

Is this mess even real?

SuperAuthenti&#039;s new game Catly
(Image credit: SuperAuthenti)

This year's Game Awards brought us some highly anticipated trailers like The Witcher 4 and Elden Ring Nightreign yet one promo in particular caused an unexpected stir – cat-based open-world adventure, Catly. With its strange AI-esque visuals and distinct shift in quality and tone compared to the other AAA releases, gamers were naturally a little confused as to how it snuck into the coveted Game Awards announcements.

While there's no strict formula for making the best video games, Catly stood out like a sore thumb leading some fans to speculate it could be an elaborate pro-NFT/Web3 project. It shouldn't come as a surprise, as the game's official Steam page reeks of AI, but for now, it's mere speculation. With unofficial evidence wracking up it seems Catly could be much more than just an innocent moggy adventure.

Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

