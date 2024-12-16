Intergalactic's retro logo filled trailer is like diving into the '80s
Naughty Dog nails retrofuturism with nostalgic branding.
Game studio Naughty Dog has dropped the trailer for its upcoming release 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet', and fans are already pumped. Following bounty hunter protagonist Jordan A. Mun who ends up stranded on the distant planet Sempiria, the game has already garnered immense praise online, particularly for the trailer's subtle design details.
Partnering with branding giants from the worlds of automotive, fashion and tech, Naughty Dog has effortlessly nestled some of the best logos of all time into its trailer, creating a perfect retrofuturistic aesthetic. With an eye for detail and a promising plotline, Intergalactic is set to be the developer's "wildest, most creative story yet" and fans are already hungry for more.
Revealed at The Game Awards 2024, the announcement trailer received plenty of praise thanks to its stunning graphics and immersive storytelling, with Naughty Dog promising it will be its "deepest gameplay" yet. With a blend of 80s aesthetics and futuristic design, the world feels fresh and uncharted yet comfortingly familiar.
Logophiles were delighted by cameos from the Porsche, Adidas and Sony logos, which injected the trailer with some nostalgic realism. My favourite detail is Jordan's fancy Sony CD player (very retro, even by today's standards). As one fan fittingly wrote on X "People are calling Intergalactic retro-futurism, but it's really 'hipsters in space'."
For more gaming news check out why Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is testing gamers' tolerance of AI slop. To see what's in store for the new year, take a look at the 10 gaming trends for 2025 that will transform how we play and create.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer.
