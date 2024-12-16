Intergalactic's retro logo filled trailer is like diving into the '80s

Naughty Dog nails retrofuturism with nostalgic branding.

Porsche logo in the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer
(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Game studio Naughty Dog has dropped the trailer for its upcoming release 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet', and fans are already pumped. Following bounty hunter protagonist Jordan A. Mun who ends up stranded on the distant planet Sempiria, the game has already garnered immense praise online, particularly for the trailer's subtle design details.

Partnering with branding giants from the worlds of automotive, fashion and tech, Naughty Dog has effortlessly nestled some of the best logos of all time into its trailer, creating a perfect retrofuturistic aesthetic. With an eye for detail and a promising plotline, Intergalactic is set to be the developer's "wildest, most creative story yet" and fans are already hungry for more.

