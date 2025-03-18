GDC 2025: Lost Colony anime teaser shows ARK: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything

News
By published

Dinosaurs, aliens, robots... and now Michelle Yeoh?

An image from teaser animation for ARK: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

ARK: Survival Ascended, the Unreal Engine remake of ARK: Survival Evolved, already packs in a lot. Dinosaurs, dragons, aliens, robots... now we're getting fierce horned demons and even the voice of Michelle Yeoh in the first original expansion pack ARK: Lost Colony.

At the Game Developers Conference 2025, developer Studio Wildcard dropped a teaser revealing an anime-style story sequence that gives Saturday morning cartoon vibes. It feels a bit like a connection with ARK: The Animated Series, and fans are hyped (see our pick of the best game consoles if you're shopping).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

