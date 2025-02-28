Command & Conquer is back in the most surprising way

Explore game design by learning from the past.

EA has just dropped some news that could interest any budding game developers. It's made four Command & Conquer titles open source, giving up the source code for the legacy real-time strategy franchise under a general public licence (GPL).

The decision seems unusually generous from EA, and it could be a good opportunity for indie devs who want to build their learning picking apart games of the past (see our pick of the best game dev software to get started on your journey).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

