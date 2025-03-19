On the third day of GDC 2025 in San Francisco, Unity today revealed what game developers can expect from future updates of Unity 6, one of our picks of the best game development software.

Unity plans three updates this year, starting with Unity 6.1 in April. We're promised improved performance and stability, expanded platform support and new AI-powered workflows (also see our Unity 6 review for more on the popular game engine).

Made with Unity Games sizzle 2025 - YouTube Watch On

We're told that Unity 6.1 will enable higher frame rates, smoother gameplay, lower CPU/GPU load for better device performance, and improved debugging for easier optimisation. Unity is also doubling down on its platform reach, extending support beyond the current 20+ platforms to include large and foldable Android screens, Meta Quest, Android XR build profiles, and Instant Games, with WebGPU available to all developers on supported browsers.

As for those AI workflows I mentioned, Unity says updates coming later in 2025 will provide agentic AI tools – a type of artificial intelligence that can make decisions without human intervention – directly in the Editor. The aim is to allow faster and more efficient work by automating complex, repetitive tasks.

Unity says there will also be integrations for "best-in-class third-party GenAI solutions". It says the updates will help developers diagnose problems, optimise the player experience and enhance the quality of new player acquisition.

“We don’t want developers to have to choose between stability and new features, or between fidelity and ubiquity. We are committed to delivering it all," Unity CEO and president Matt Bromberg says in today's announcement. “Pressure testing new releases in production environments with our partners is enabling much higher quality builds.”

Earlier this week at GDC 2025, we saw the publication of the latest Unity Gaming Report. The report suggests that AI hasn't been the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped, but finds that developers are becoming heavily reliant on the use of AI, with 62% of studios incorporating it in their workflows.

The latest annual Video Game Insights report shows that Unity remained by far the most-used single game engine in 2024, accounting for 51% of games based on an analysis of of more than 13,000 games that sold at least 1,000 on Steam.

The new sizzle real above shows some of the highlights of games made in Unity in 2025, from Amazing Seasun Games' Mecha Break to Lululu Entertainment's Henry Halfhead and Panda Circus and Daniel Mullins Games' Pony Island 2.

GDC 2025 has also seen AI news from Roblox with the launch of Roblox Cube 3D AI tools. Meanwhile, Snail Games was lambasted for its AI trailer for Ark: Aquatica.