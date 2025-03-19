Unity 6 goes all-in on AI for future updates - and extends platform support

News
By published

Agentic AI tools aim to speed up game development.

A screenshot from a Unity sizzle reel
(Image credit: Unity)

On the third day of GDC 2025 in San Francisco, Unity today revealed what game developers can expect from future updates of Unity 6, one of our picks of the best game development software.

Unity plans three updates this year, starting with Unity 6.1 in April. We're promised improved performance and stability, expanded platform support and new AI-powered workflows (also see our Unity 6 review for more on the popular game engine).

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

