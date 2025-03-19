Blackmagic's Da Vinci Resolve 19 is a stellar video editing software that, amazingly, is free to download. It's a powerful piece of software that delivers professional-level tools such as colour grading and visual effects. But any software this good has a learning curve, and can be intimidating for beginners. Luckily, Blackmagic has just released a totally free beginners' guide to the software, titled The Beginner’s Guide to DaVinci Resolve 19 – meaning that anyone can learn the basics and start editing immediately.

With some video editing software coming with high subscription costs, Da Vinci Resolve is an excellent opportunity for creatives to save some money. This guide will enable you to jump the hurdle of learning a new software – and then save you money in the long run. Given Da Vinci Resolve sits at the top of our best free video editing software guide (and is the best free option in our video editing software guide, too), I think it's well worth checking out.

(Image credit: DaVinci)

You can download the free beginners' guide from Blackmagic's website. The training is based on real-life examples you can work through to get the hang of the Da Vinci Resolve 19 tool suite. Check out our Da Vinci Resolve review if you want more information before jumping in, but given this software is the biggest contender to Adobe's Premiere Pro, it's being used by industry professionals and it's free, you've got nothing to lose by giving it a try.

Need more kit? Try our best monitors for video editing, and best laptops for video editing guides.