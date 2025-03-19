Get free beginners' guide to Da Vinci Resolve 19 from Blackmagic (our favourite free video editing software)

News
By published

Learn to use professional-level software with no cost? Sign me up.

Da Vinci Resolve interface
(Image credit: Da Vinci Resolve)

Blackmagic's Da Vinci Resolve 19 is a stellar video editing software that, amazingly, is free to download. It's a powerful piece of software that delivers professional-level tools such as colour grading and visual effects. But any software this good has a learning curve, and can be intimidating for beginners. Luckily, Blackmagic has just released a totally free beginners' guide to the software, titled The Beginner’s Guide to DaVinci Resolve 19 – meaning that anyone can learn the basics and start editing immediately.

With some video editing software coming with high subscription costs, Da Vinci Resolve is an excellent opportunity for creatives to save some money. This guide will enable you to jump the hurdle of learning a new software – and then save you money in the long run. Given Da Vinci Resolve sits at the top of our best free video editing software guide (and is the best free option in our video editing software guide, too), I think it's well worth checking out.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The logos of three of the best free video editing software programs on a mint green background
The best free video editing software: how to cut clips without the cost
Black Magic
I finally switched from Adobe to DaVinci Resolve – here's how it went
The logos of three of the best video editing software programs, Premiere Pro, CyberLink Power Director and Davini Resolve
The best video editing software
The logos of the best software for editing videos for YouTube on a blue background
The best software for editing videos for YouTube
ubuntu studio screen grab
Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative
Best free animation software; logos
The best free animation software for 2D and 3D artists
Latest in Video Editing Software
Da Vinci Resolve interface
Get free beginners' guide to Da Vinci Resolve 19 from Blackmagic (our favourite free video editing software)
An image from a Zelda remake in Unreal Engine 5.5
Zelda: Ocarina of Time got remade in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks incredible
Black Magic
I finally switched from Adobe to DaVinci Resolve – here's how it went
Digiarty VideoProc Convertor AI parrot
Christmas competition: Win a free lifetime licence of VideoProc Converter AI
Final Cut Pro 11
Apple's latest Final Cut Pro update could spell doom for competitors
Wondershare Virbo interface
Create AI video content quickly with Wondershare Virbo
Latest in News
A billboard advert at GDC 2025 for Revenge of Savage Planet
Savage GDC 2025 billboard ad is revenge for Google Stadia layoffs
Da Vinci Resolve interface
Get free beginners' guide to Da Vinci Resolve 19 from Blackmagic (our favourite free video editing software)
camera phone deals Best Buy
Huge Samsung, Google Pixel and Motorola deals at Best Buy right now – phones from $299.99
Umbro logo
Umbro’s logo design dispute knows no end
An image from teaser animation for ARK: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
GDC 2025: Lost Colony anime teaser shows ARK: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Roblox Cube 3D AI 3D object generation
GDC 2025: Roblox says its new AI generator will go beyond 3D models to allow groundbreaking '4D creation'