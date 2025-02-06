Zelda: Ocarina of Time got remade in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks incredible

This is how I imagined Zelda.

An image from a Zelda remake in Unreal Engine 5.5
(Image credit: CryZENx)

Zelda: Ocarina of Time was a milestone for Nintendo's adventure series as it was the first Zelda with 3D graphics. It looked staggering in 1998, but graphics have advanced and a lot of us would love to see a faithful recreation with today's tech.

Well, one dedicated fan dev is working on just that, making a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake in Unreal Engine 5, and it's a thing of true beauty. The Unreal Engine Zelda remake respects details from the original game while taking advantage of Unreal Engine's powerful lighting tools (also see our guide to the best game development software).

