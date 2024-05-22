I can't get enough of these hilarious Photoshop retouching jobs

Most professional photographers and image retouchers will have handled some funny Photoshop requests in their time, but clients sometimes need to be careful about what they ask for. One Photoshop wizard has turned ironic misinterpretations of editing requests into an art form with hilarious results.

From requests to make people taller to pleas to remove ex-boyfriends, this retoucher will do it all... just not in the way that his followers might have expected. Download Photoshop today and get started on our Photoshop tutorials if you hope to one day reach this level of mastery.

Since Photoshop's release back in 1990, Adobe's software has revolutionised image editing and retouching to the point that it became a verb (whether Adobe likes that or not). Now with tools like Generative Fill, it's more powerful than ever, capable of allowing us to make pretty much any image manipulation we might be able to imagine. And Photoshop wizard James Fridman has a lot of imagination when it comes to interpreting the requests he receives through social media.

James shares the before and after images of his editing jobs on Instagram, where he's picked up 2.4m followers. Sometimes he makes very literal interpretations, and sometimes he thinks totally out of the box, creating surreal edits. Either way, the results never cease to surprise and amuse. He's even produced a book with some of his funniest Photoshop jobs (see some of our own recent favourites below).

