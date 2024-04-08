How not to fail at photographing a solar eclipse

By Daniel John
published

Affinity's 8 top tips for capturing the phenomenon.

Unless you've been hiding in the shadows, you've probably heard that there's a solar eclipse taking today. Set to span North America, the phenomenon involves the Moon moving between the Earth and the Sun – and it's the last significant eclipse we're likely to see until 2045. Which means you're probably going to want to take a photo or two.

Given that photographing an eclipse involves pointing a camera at the sun (or lack thereof), it's not the easiest endeavour. But Affinity (of Affinity Photo 2 fame) is on hand with some handy tips for getting the most out of your solar snaps. Once you've perused these (and bagged one of the best cameras, of course), you'll have no trouble capturing the historic event.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles