3 new Photoshop features you'll want to use immediately

By Rosie Hilder
published

Did you know you can create embroidery mockups in PS?

I'm currently at OFFF Barcelona, which is full of exciting talks from some of the world's leading creatives. The event is sponsored by Adobe, who is doing a series of talks, many of them about how to use its new AI features. I went to one, led by Marcus Rentsch, Adobe design evangelist, which was all about how to use AI in Photoshop. There was plenty to learn, but here are three things I found the most interesting. 

01. Structure reference

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles