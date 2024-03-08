The new Adobe Express app is a game-changer for content creators

Firefly AI comes to iOS and Android.

Adobe has announced the debut of its brand-new Adobe Express mobile app. The accessible tool will allow creatives to design, edit and curate projects via Photoshop and Illustrator, making it a one-stop shop for instant content creation. 

While there's a range of Adobe software to choose from depending on your project, this on-the-go tool is perfect for digital creators, bringing Adobe's leading design tools to our fingertips. From social media content creation to flyers, posters and promotional posts, Adobe Express for mobile is evolving the way we create, giving users professional-level content creation tools in one accessible app. 

Adobe Express is described as the "all-in-one, AI content creation app" using Adobe Firefly to blend AI innovation with human creativity. With a host of AI tools including generative fill, text-to-image generation, video editing, brand kits and text effects, the app is a streamlined way to easily bring your designs to life.

The app is a game changer for all types of creatives, from students and influencers to small businesses and design professionals. For budding social media moguls, Adobe Express allows users to schedule TikTok and Instagram content directly from the app. For collaborative projects, users can review and co-edit pieces in real-time, making design collaboration seamless and efficient.

Adobe Express for mobile is currently in its beta phase and is available to download for Android via the Google Play store. iOS users can sign up here where selected users will be guided through the download process.

For more Adobe news check out the new Illustrator tools that are a game changer for packaging design. For more AI innovation, take a look at Adobe's Project Music GenAI Control which has been called 'Photoshop for audio'.

