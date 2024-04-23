Everyone will want to use Photoshop's upcoming People Distractions Tool

By Georgia Coggan
published

And two other cool Adobe Max Sneaks.

A highlight of attending Adobe Max is getting a peek at what's coming next for the host of creative tools. And this year is no different. We were given a taster of three main tools that will be coming up across Creative Cloud, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. 

The standout sneak is a tool that'll be useful for everyone, not just professionals – one that can remove a sea of people from the foreground of a photo. If you've had substandard holiday snaps, this is for you. I've shared details below – and you can see the Photoshop updates announced right here (and a selection of Photoshop AI tutorials here). 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

Related articles