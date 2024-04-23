I've seen Adobe's newest Photoshop updates – and they are astonishing

By Georgia Coggan
published

Generative AI is progressing fast.

Adobe Max London Photoshop
(Image credit: Future)

Adobe has announced a slew of updates to Photoshop, in a move the software giant is calling "the biggest update ever". I'm here at Adobe Max London 2024, and I've seen the new features demoed. Believe me when I say this tech is getting extremely impressive, however you might feel about it.

With new features like Generate Image, Generate Fill with Reference Image and the Remove Tool (including "Remove People Distractions", a personal favourite), the limits are shrinking on what you can use generative AI for in Photoshop – these tools will be useful for a host of creatives and will save you time and help with ideation processes. 

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

