"The most profound stories take years to tell," A day in the life of nature and humanity photographer Ami Vitale

Surprisingly, the giant panda story was one of the most challenging stories I've worked on. Getting access to a very rare, finicky endangered animal was not easy. There are only a few thousand animals worldwide and the Chinese treat them as a national symbol – each panda is closely guarded and watched. They are multi–million dollar bears that everyone treats with kid gloves, and they are highly vulnerable. Getting access to this story took a lot of time, patience, trust, and the right connections.

Once I did have access, there were other challenges. Being close to pandas, without interfering with their biology and conservation, and in a way that is acceptable to its very protective minders, was not simple. In order to do this, I had to dress up as a panda. It's harder to rock a panda suit than you may imagine, particularly when it’s scented with panda urine and sometimes panda faeces. Pandas go by smell, not sight, so it was a stinky endeavour but one I’d happily do again if asked.

Today, there are fewer than 2,000 giant pandas in the wild. Their breeding secrets have long resisted the prying efforts of zoos, and the mountainous bamboo forests they call home have been decimated by development and agriculture. For over thirty years, researchers from the reserve have been working on breeding and releasing pandas, augmenting existing populations, and protecting their habitat. And they’re finally having success. The slow and steady incline in the population of giant pandas is a testament to the perseverance and efforts of Chinese scientists and conservationists. By breeding and releasing pandas and protecting their habitat, China may be on its way to successfully save its most famous ambassador and, in the process, putting the wild back into an icon.