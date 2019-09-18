The 23 best Photoshop plugins

Photoshop plugins offer a quick and easy way to extend the tool's capabilities. The right plugin can save you time, unlock new features, and smooth out your workflow. In this article, we've gathered our favourite Photoshop plugins for you to explore.
Despite strong competition, Photoshop continues to rule the roost as the best photo editing software, and is many designers' go-to tool for image manipulation and creation. But that doesn't mean it can't be improved with a great plugin.
While it was once solely about pixel-based bitmap images, Photoshop CC is now a capable vector editing tool, with 3D and video support built in. This collection of core features offers a powerful range of possibilities out the box, but occasionally it's worth adding a few extras to get the most out of your investment.
As it’s been around for such a long time, Photoshop has support from thousands of plugins. It can be bewildering trying to sort through the array of options available, so we've selected the cream of the crop that you can download and use straight away.
Promoted: Filter Forge 8
Publisher: Filter Forge | Price: $38-$100 at a 75% discount for CreativeBloq readers | Good for: 3D artists, photographers, photo editors, graphic designers
Filter Forge offers over 12,000 effects and textures, covering almost every use case you can imagine. In version 8.0, tabs have been added. You can now load any image or filter into separate tabs, and compare them or fine-tune their settings. Essentially you now have multiple Filter Forge copies under one hood. Need to move from one computer to another? The new backup tool compresses filters and settings into a single archive file that you can restore later on another computer, another version of Filter Forge or even another platform. Discover all the new features here.
01. Chameleon Adaptive Pallette
A smart colour swatch system that adapts intelligently as you paint
Publisher: Rico Holmes | Price: $16 | Best for: Digital artists
Chameleon Adaptive Palette is a smart palette system that adapts intelligently. It offers a range of strips with slightly functions, but each of which automatically updates based on your chosen colour (select colours from any source, including on your canvas). The strips can be locked to act as a static palette, or unlocked to offer different variations. Watch the video above for more info. This Photoshop plugin is feature-rich but shouldn't tax your CPU.
02. Free Stock Search
Search for free stock imagery and download directly in PS
Publisher: Thomas Zagler | Price: Free | Best for: Designers
Need a stock image and working on a tight budget? This Photoshop plugin enables you to search images on Unsplash, Pixabay and Pexels, from within Photoshop itself, for options that you can use for free. You then click and the photo will be downloaded and imported directly into PS (or any of the other Adobe apps). Free Stock Search itself is free, too, so it's quids-in all round. If you need something more specific, there are a few more great stock image plugins in this list, so read on.
03. Powtoon
Turn static Photoshop images into animated videos
Publisher: Powtoon LTD | Price: Free | Best for: Designers
Powtoon enables you to turn your Photoshop designs into animated video content, with just one click. Choose to export all Artboards or select Artboards, then enhance your animated design with custom animation, stock footage and imagery, or add a soundtrack. Finally, export directly to YouTube, Facebook, MP4, Vimeo and more. This Photoshop plugin was new in Summer 2019, and has already received some great reviews – and it's free, too.
04. RH Hover Color Picker
Fine colour control at your fingertips, when you need it
Publisher: Rico Holmes | Price: $16 | Best for: Artists and designers
If you've ever wished Photoshop's colour picker was just a little less ugly and cumbersome, Rico Holmes' Hover Color Picker might be what you've been waiting for. It's there when you need it with a good-looking set of customisable sliders that give you a lot more control than the standard picker, and when you're done it'll minimise itself automatically.
05. Ultimate Retouch Panel
Professional retouching functionality
Publisher: Pro Add-Ons | Price: From $29 + tax | Best for: Retouchers and photographers
For professional retouching results that go a lot further than the default Photoshop filters, it's worth having a look at Pro Add-Ons’ Ultimate Retouch Panel. Although it’s now getting a little long in the tooth, this cost-effective tool features over 200 functions in one panel, including seven frequency separation methods, four fast-retouch methods, and 15 tools for local retouching.
06. Fontself Maker
Turn any image into an OpenType font
Publisher: Fontself | Price: £43 for Photoshop, £69 for Photoshop+Illustrator | Best for: Designers
Ready to start creating your own fonts? It’s easier than you think with this handy Photoshop plugin. Fontself Maker lets you turn any image or vector layer into colourful bitmap fonts using Photoshop CC 2015.3 and above. It’s worth noting that if you want to create vector-based fonts, the plugin can also be purchased for Illustrator.
Drag and drop layers to create new characters, and capture any colour, shade or texture you desire. All the features you’d look for can be configured and controlled, including per-character kerning, ligatures, character alternates and more. The team behind the tool are also actively developing and updating the plugin – in part supported by Kickstarter backers – so you can expect ongoing feature enhancements.
07. Fluid Mask 3
A dedicated tool for creating clean, accurate masks
Publisher: Vertus | Price: $99 | Best for: Photographers and designers
Masking is a fine art in itself, and while Photoshop has good built-in masking tools, there's still plenty of room for a dedicated tool to help you get the cleanest and most accurate masks possible – especially around problem areas such as hair and fur. Fluid Mask makes this normally laborious process quick and relatively easy.
08. Getty Images
Easily add video, photos and vectors from Getty Images
Publisher: Getty | Price: Free (licence images used via plugin) | Best for: Designers
Everyone needs a bit of stock imagery now and then, so why make things difficult for yourself? Getty Images' Photoshop plugin makes it easy for you to search for and filter images and hi-res comps. You can also use it with Illustrator and InDesign. Once you’ve made your edits and used comps to get client approval, you can licence a high-resolution image and retain all your edits making for a smooth workflow.
09. ParticleShop
Corel Painter tools for Photoshop users
Publisher: Corel (Painter) | Price: $49.99 | Best for: Artists
Painter is a long-established digital art favourite among illustrators, but, thankfully, Corel has finally brought its brush technology to Photoshop with ParticleShop. Brushes can make a huge difference to your creativity and productivity, and this powerful Photoshop plugin offers non-destructive brushstroke layer support and 11 updated brushes, including Debris, Fabric, Fine Art, Fur, Hair, Light, Space, Smoke and Storm. Currently you’ll get a free brush pack when purchasing too.
10. ON1 Resize
Enlarge photos without losing image quality
Publisher: On1 | Price: $79.99 (currently $59.99) | Best for: Photographers and designers
ON1 Resize will enlarge images taken on your DSLR or smartphone by up to 1000 per cent. The plugin uses genuine fractals’ powerful algorithms for optimising clarity and detail enhancement. This is more than just an image resizing tool, however. Featuring a full file browser, it also offers batch processing, image compression and a host of built-in presets and manual controls.
11. B&W Effects
Turn coloured images into beautiful monochrome photographs
Publisher: TopazLabs | Price: $59.99 | Best for: Photographers
More or less any of Topaz Labs’ products would happily make it into this list; its Photoshop plugins are almost a must-have for any serious digital photographer. Whether it’s providing texture effects, making masking easy, or turning your photographs into impressionist paintings, there’s not much you can imagine that Topaz hasn't developed a tool to create. That said, this black and white effects plugin is especially good. Using a unique B&W conversion engine that emphasises tone and texture to help you get B&W images that pop, this should be an essential part of your photo-editing toolset.
12. Eye Candy
Choose from a wide range of photo effects in this well-known plugin
Publisher: Alien Skin | Price: $89 ($49 upgrade) | Best for: Designers
Alien Skin’s Eye Candy is one of Photoshop’s most recognisable plugins, and has been around for well over a decade. Version 7 provides a huge range of effects ranging from fire to chrome, glass to extrusions. While many seem initially to be useful only for creating cheesy effects, it’s surprising how many scenarios you’ll find them useful in. This is particularly true for freelance designers working to tight deadlines, and when the effects are dialed down from the default settings, they become less cheesy and more useable.
13. Luminar
A focused photo editor for use within Photoshop
Publisher: SkyLum | Price: £64 | Best for: Photographers
Luminar is a little bit like having a photo editor inside your photo editing software. As odd as that sounds, it’s a focused tool that excels at making the most of your images without any of the non-photography stuff that Photoshop is full of. Using an AI routine alongside some 50 preset effects, this plugin simplifies masking, sky replacement, object removal and more. Available for both Photoshop and Lightroom, it’s well worth a look if you find yourself editing raw photographs frequently.
14. Nik Collection
A range of powerful photographic plugins available for free
Publisher: DxO | Price: $125 | Best for: Photographers
We've long valued the many photographic plugins featured in the Nik Collection suite of Photoshop plugins. Equip yourself with top quality plugins such as Silver EFEX Pro and Viveza that provide a huge range of high-impact photographic effects. This is a no-brainer (figuratively, of course). The most recent update includes over 40 exciting new presets, and support for hi-DPI displays.
15. Renamy
The Photoshop plugin takes the pain out of renaming layers
Publisher: Klaia | Price: $29.99 (limited free version) | Best for: Artists, photographers and designers
Naming your layers right is the first rule of Photoshop etiquette. But sometimes you need to rename layers retrospectively, which can be a pain. With Renamy you can rename multiple layers at once, and there's even a cool autocomplete function to save your typing fingers. There's a basic free version so you can give it a try before you buy.
16. Perspective Mockups
Create cool perspective mockups for your designs
Publisher: BlazRobar | Price: $19 | Best for: Artists, designers
If you can forgive or overlook the gratuitous use of swearing on the Perspective Mockups site, the plugin is definitely worth checking out. Essentially it's a great way to make perspective mockups for your designs. The plugin sits within your Photoshop tools palette and includes a range of different layouts to choose from. Simply click to set. It’s a quick way to give your artwork punch and lift.
17. FlatIcon
Thousands of free vector icons to download
Publisher: Freepik | Price: Free | Best for: Designers
FlatIcon is a large database of thousands of free vector icons that you can download in SVG, PSD or PNG format. This free Photoshop plugin lets you quickly find all the icons without leaving your working environment, inserting them directly into your design from a panel. Not quite what you're after? Take a look at our roundup of free icons for some alternatives.
18. Shutterstock
Access Shutterstock's full library from within Photoshop
Publisher: Shutterstock | Price: Free (licence images via plugin) | Best for: Designers
Working across the full Creative Suite, this plugin from Shutterstock provides direct in-app access to the huge range of stock imagery available in the Shutterstock library. Search inside Photoshop, click to select and insert, and license directly for an easier workflow. This is especially useful if you commonly licence royalty-free images for use in your designs.
19. Blow Up 3
Create enlargements without compromising on quality
Publisher: Alien Skin | Price: $79 | Best for: Photographers and designers
Blow Up allows you to create pin-sharp enlargements from photos without compromising on quality. The algorithm is more advanced than Photoshop's own bicubic filters, which allows the plugin to produce accurate images without artefacts. This makes it a great tool for designers where clients send over images that aren't of a high-enough resolution.
20. PhotoMatix Pro
Create extreme HDR images easily
Publisher: HDR Soft | Price: £69 | Best for: Photographers
PhotoMatix Pro is a high dynamic range (HDR) processing and toning tool that integrates with Photoshop either standalone or as a plugin (depending upon which version you go for). This tool goes beyond Photoshop's built-in HDR processing capabilities, especially with the toning aspects and allows for the creation of extreme HDR images with relative ease.
21. ON1 Effects
Explore a huge range of photo effects, filters and presets
Publisher: ON1 | Price: $59.99 | Best for: Photographers and designers
ON1’s Effects is a handy tool for getting a quick effect on an image, whether that's a colour treatment, addition of texture and noise, or creative borders. This plugin features an effects library (a bit like the filter gallery in Photoshop) and allows you to stack multiple effects to achieve interesting new results.
22. Exposure X4
Simulate film effects for digital projects
Publisher: Alien Skin | Price: From $149 | Best for: Photographers and designers
Exposure is a creative tool that allows you to simulate film effects on your digital images. For its X4 release, publisher Alien Skin has improved its shadow and highlight recovery, as well as adding fully adjustable light effects and transform tools that correct tilted or skewed perspectives. Users can also now create smart collections to automatically organise your photo library (and, boy, is that required around here). Exposure X4 is available as a plugin for Photoshop or Lightroom, or as a complete standalone raw photo editor.
23. GuideGuide
An easy way to create grids and guidelines
Publisher: Cameron McEfee | Price: From $35/year | Best for: Designers
GuideGuide is a simple Photoshop plugin makes it easy to create a grid system in your document, hijacking the built-in guides system to create a pinpoint accurate grid according to your chosen settings. You can use negative margins for special hanging columns, separately define individual margins and gutters, and save your preferred options for quick access in the future. Perfect for anyone using a grid to help them create their layouts.
