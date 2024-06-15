Apple finally addresses its most infamous design crime

News
By
published

Tim Cook won't apologise for the Magic Mouse.

Apple Magic Mouse 2
(Image credit: Apple)

Ah, the Magic Mouse 2. Apple's wireless mouse for Mac has its fair share of detractors, and arguably isn't a contender for the Apple design hall of fame. The most glaring issue is that once the thing runs out of juice, it's rendered utterly unusable while charging – since the port is on the bottom of the mouse, you have to flip it upside down to charge it up.

In a new interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC 2024, YouTuber Marques Brownlee listed a series of Apple products and asked for Cook's views on where it sits in the company's pantheon. Somewhat mischievously, he includes the Magic Mouse. Was Apple's CEO about to admit that the company made a mistake? 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles