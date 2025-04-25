Why does the Apple logo have a bite mark?

A hidden meaning, or something else?

Apple's logo is one of the most iconic out there – but there's confusion over why exactly the fruit has a bite taken out of it. Is there a hidden meaning within this seemingly minimalist logo, or is something else going on?

Some think the apple is steeped with symbolism, and that the 'bite' mark represents the 'byte' of a computer. This would make for quite the 'logo secret' article. But alas, the designer Rob Janoff has clarified otherwise in the past.

