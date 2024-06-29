Using Unreal Engine: what skills do artists need to make it in real time filmmaking?

Magnopus' AJ Sciutto explains how game and VFX artists work together.

What skills to artists need for real time VFX; a person holds up a phone displaying AR content
(Image credit: Magnopus)

Ream time 3D engines are now a mainstay if filmmaking, and in fact Dune's cinematographer Greig Fraser described Unreal Engine and Unity as "the best training tools that I could possibly imagine" in our feature in filmmaking trends. But what skills do artists need to get on in film VFX and can game artists make the leap?

One person who knows is director of virtual production at Magnopus, AJ Sciutto. Magnopus is a pioneering studio that worked on the Disney+ AR short Remembering as well as specialising in virtual production using Unreal Engine. Fresh from the success of creating four virtual sets for Amazon's hit Fallout TV series, I ask AJ what skills do artists need to have, or develop, to succeed in a real time filmmaking workflow?

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

