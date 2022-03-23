Vertex Week: Roundtripping your VFX projects using Cinema 4D and After Effects, with Mike Griggs

Roundtripping your VFX projects using Cinema 4D and After Effects

Mike Griggs is a digital content creation specialist, who is also a regular contributor to our sister title 3D World magazine. A 'creative generalist', Griggs has been working in the field for over 25 years and has a list of clients including national treasures such as BBC, The Natural History Museum, The National Trust and many others.

A master of VFX, motion graphic animation, 3D/VR artistry or editing, Griggs is perfectly placed to deliver this handy tutorial, which will have you switching seamlessly between Cinema 4D and After Effects. Here, he creates an object in C4D and adds it into some sweeping footage created in AE. Griggs starts with the basics so whatever your skill level, there will be something for you to learn here.

Vertex Week schedule

