Vertex Week: live blog
Join us through the day as we follow along with our artists for Vertex Week 2022.
By Ian Dean published
Vertex Week 2022 is here! We're so excited that the ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists is finally kicking off.
Over the week, we'll be sharing video talks from a variety of incredible traditional, digital and 3D artists. We've got Aaron Blaise talking about how to design creatures for animation, illustrator and author James Gurney talking us through his sketching process, and Pixar's Dylan Sisson talking about the future of RenderMan.
As the week progresses, we'll be live blogging all the action right here. You can view the event schedule below to see what's happening when. To kick things off, we've started by watching Cynthia Sheppard's video: using strong shadows in portrait painting. Watch the video below, or keep reading to see some of the highlights.
Here we go, Cynthia’s amazing. Take a look at her portfolio for more of her art and insights.
Cute dog, are we painting the dog?
Ah, painting strong shadows. A key part of all portrait painting, and Cynthia’s going to show us her process – can’t wait.
Lighting tips here, good advice.
Art school sphere! These are great spheres from Cynthia.
LOVE watching those big brush strokes and shapes map out the face.
Adding a background wash like this instantly defines the face, love this part. It's great to play with the background shadows and lighting to create those edges around the face.
The eye shadows are tricky, we always get this wrong and go in too heavy.
Just merging those shadows together now, looking good.
Getting into defining the eyes, this is a tricky bit for us amateurs – not for Cynthia though!
Ah! Ears. These can be so hard, and it’s easy to resort to random squiggles. Cynthia makes it look so easy.
And there we are! You can find more content like this every month in ImagineFX magazine.
