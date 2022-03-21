Vertex Week: live blog

Vertex Week 2022 is here! We're so excited that the ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists is finally kicking off.

Over the week, we'll be sharing video talks from a variety of incredible traditional, digital and 3D artists. We've got Aaron Blaise talking about how to design creatures for animation, illustrator and author James Gurney talking us through his sketching process, and Pixar's Dylan Sisson talking about the future of RenderMan.

As the week progresses, we'll be live blogging all the action right here. You can view the event schedule below to see what's happening when. To kick things off, we've started by watching Cynthia Sheppard's video: using strong shadows in portrait painting. Watch the video below, or keep reading to see some of the highlights.