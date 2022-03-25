Vertex Week: warm up your animation design with Jackie Droujko

Flex your creative muscles with Jackie Droujko's guide to warming up your animation character design process.

Warm up your animation design

Jackie Droujko is a professional character designer for Netflix based in Vancouver, her credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Arlo the Alligator Boy, Dreamwork’s Cleopatra in Space and Archibald.

The artist regularly takes to Instagram to showcase her skills, and offers advice on Youtube, take a look at her full portfolio. For Vertex Week 2022 Droujko has two tutorials, this first one reveals how to warm-up your skills using reference before delving into the full work of art.

If you enjoyed this tutorial from Droujko, then take a look at her second Vertex Week 2022 video workshop where she shares her process for speedpainting a character design. Pick up some good advice and Photoshop tricks.

Vertex Week schedule

Click to enlarge (Image credit: Future)

If you want more character design advice, then take a look at Germán Reina Carmona's workshop on how to improve your character design; the artist worked on video game Olli Olli World and reveals how he creates his stylised characters. See how full Vertex Week schedule below.

Want more inspiration? Then take a look at our guide to the best drawing tablets for animation, or discover the lowdown on the tablet with our iPad Air 5th (2022) review.  We also have our feature on how to understand-the-12-principles-of-animation.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Art and Design Channel Editor at Creative Bloq. Ian is the former editor of many leading magazines, including digital art focused ImagineFX magazine and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. With over 25 years' experience in both print and online journalism, Ian has worked on many leading video game and digital art brands. With a passion for video games and art, Ian combines his loves to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq. In his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

