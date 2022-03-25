Vertex Week: warm up your animation design with Jackie Droujko

Warm up your animation design

Jackie Droujko is a professional character designer for Netflix based in Vancouver, her credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Arlo the Alligator Boy, Dreamwork’s Cleopatra in Space and Archibald.

The artist regularly takes to Instagram to showcase her skills, and offers advice on Youtube, take a look at her full portfolio. For Vertex Week 2022 Droujko has two tutorials, this first one reveals how to warm-up your skills using reference before delving into the full work of art.

If you enjoyed this tutorial from Droujko, then take a look at her second Vertex Week 2022 video workshop where she shares her process for speedpainting a character design. Pick up some good advice and Photoshop tricks.

Vertex Week schedule

Click to enlarge (Image credit: Future)

If you want more character design advice, then take a look at Germán Reina Carmona's workshop on how to improve your character design; the artist worked on video game Olli Olli World and reveals how he creates his stylised characters. See how full Vertex Week schedule below.

