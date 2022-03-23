Vertex Week: Remembering the VFX of The Lawnmower Man, with Brett Leonard

Next up for Vertex Week 2022 is a flashback to one of the very first examples of VR in film. Remember The Lawnmower Man? The 1992 film may not have been a box office smash but it has gone down in history as one of the most pivotal (if a little garish, retrospectively) examples of early CG on screen.

For those not in the know, the plot centred on a gardener who was turned into a genius by a computer scientist, acting as a warning about the misuse of VR technology. Featuring Pierce Brosnan, Jenny Wright and Jeff Fahey, the film had a staggering 23 minutes of CG, using 2D and 3D animation.

In this interview, Brett Leonard, director of The Lawnmower Man, talks us through what exactly it took to make the film, offering some fascinating insight into the process of making such a groundbreaking film.

