Vertex Week: using 3D scans in digital art with Ken Coleman

Give your fantasy art an extra dimension with Ken Coleman's guide to using scans, 3D apps and 2D software.

Ken Coleman is a teacher at artist who loves to look for new approaches and processes in digital art. He has developed as an artist through fine art training and self taught techniques.

For Vertex Week 2022 Coleman embraces 3D scanning mixed with ZBrush, Daz 3D, KeyShot and Corel Painter to create a classic Frank Frazetta illustration from his toy box – old Masters of the Universe action figures stand in for Frazetta's Conan.

