Introducing 'The Matriarch of Shamans', a captivating character born from passion and dedication – made in ZBrush
3D art of the week: Brian Micalucci.
Brian Micalucci is a 3D artist based in Buenos Aires, specializing in character modeling with ZBrush as his primary tool. His passion lies in bringing unique and memorable characters to life. Below is his piece titled 'The Matriarch of Shamans' inspired by shamanic traditions and ancient myths.
Meet The Matriarch of Shamans, a character that I created with passion and dedication to enrich my portfolio. Every second of this three-month process has been a rewarding experience, guided by the inspiring teachings of Manuel Jordán.
It’s believed that the shaman has the power to heal, to communicate with spirits and ancestors, and the ability to use divination.
See more awesome 3D art here – and see Brian's ArtStation for more.
This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.
3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.
