Introducing 'The Matriarch of Shamans', a captivating character born from passion and dedication – made in ZBrush

Features
By published

3D art of the week: Brian Micalucci.

Cropped shot of Brian Micalucci&#039;s The Matriarch of Shamans
(Image credit: Brian Micalucci)

Brian Micalucci is a 3D artist based in Buenos Aires, specializing in character modeling with ZBrush as his primary tool. His passion lies in bringing unique and memorable characters to life. Below is his piece titled 'The Matriarch of Shamans' inspired by shamanic traditions and ancient myths.

If you're inspired by Brian's work, take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software. New to 3D modelling? Check out our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to brush up on your skills.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
All things 3D World

3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.