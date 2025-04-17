Brian Micalucci is a 3D artist based in Buenos Aires, specializing in character modeling with ZBrush as his primary tool. His passion lies in bringing unique and memorable characters to life. Below is his piece titled 'The Matriarch of Shamans' inspired by shamanic traditions and ancient myths.

(Image credit: Brian Micalucci)

Meet The Matriarch of Shamans, a character that I created with passion and dedication to enrich my portfolio. Every second of this three-month process has been a rewarding experience, guided by the inspiring teachings of Manuel Jordán.

It’s believed that the shaman has the power to heal, to communicate with spirits and ancestors, and the ability to use divination.

(Image credit: Brian Micalucci)

