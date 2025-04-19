Andrey is a 3D artist from Russia, who created this remarkable render 'Old God in the Wood' using ZBrush, RizomUV and Substance Painter. Here we find out more about the artist's process.

(Image credit: Andrey Dobraeb)

The style of this piece is reminiscent of my favorite dark fantasy games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. I’d like to work on similar games in the future, so I decided to practice this style.

For 'Old God in the Wood' I also wanted to try something unusual, like creating the moss on the character. For the sculpt, I used ZBrush, and since my goal at the moment is visual effects, I created the character mesh with decimation. I used RizomUV to create UV maps and Substance 3D Painter for the textures and to achieve moss effect that I wanted.

