Craft a game-ready character asset using ZBrush and Substance 3D Painter

Ivan Mironenko shares his process for creating a captivating figure in a bewitching scene.

The world of 3D character creation can feel a little like sorcery at times, especially when we’re creating figures such as witches! For this tutorial, I’m going to show you that you’re capable of conjuring 3D magic too, as I explain my process for creating a game-ready character model in ZBrush. (You may want to upgrade your laptop for 3D modelling, or look at a new iPad to use ZBrush for iPad.)

Every enchanting tale begins with a character, and my witch is no exception with her mysterious aura and potential for storytelling. After starting out by devising a project plan, we’ll then venture deeper into the creative process and discover the importance of imbuing our character with a distinct personality and presence. From the arch of her brow to the curve of her cloak, every aspect of my witch’s design is meticulously crafted to create a sense of wonder.

Ivan Mironenko
Ivan Mironenko
3D character artist

Ivan is a talented 3D artist with experience in creating stylised characters. He has a professional mastery of modelling tools to bring unique and memorable designs to life. Ivan has a deep understanding of anatomy, forms, and styles, ensuring high-quality results in every project.

