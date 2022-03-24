Live
Vertex Week day 4: video game art live blog
Join us through the day as we follow along with our artists for Vertex Week 2022. Day 4 is all about video game art.
Welcome to day four of Vertex Week 2022, and we're focusing on video game art. Today we have a talk from Spider's co-founder Jehanne Rousseau, who will explain how her team have been using historical references in video game art for new game SteelRising.
We also have tutorials from Olli Olli World's Germán Reina Carmona, who will demonstrate how to improve your character design, and Thomas Scholes, who explains how to master a modular concept art process for environment design.
These workshop videos and all the videos from this year's Vertex Week 2022 are free to watch on Creative Bloq. But why not follow along to today's selected videos with us? Scroll down for our live blog.
Now let's join Jehanne Rousseau as she shares how her art team at Spiders has drawn inspiration from Paris' history and art to create the robots and fantasy reality of the forthcoming game SteelRising. Scroll down for our comments.
Using historical references in video game art
Let's begin with Jehanne Rousseau's discussion on how her team are using historical references in the concept art for fantasy role-playering adventure SteelRising, which is due for release later this year. Scroll down to follow along.
This game looks great, we love its references for the French revolution and time period. The detail on these 'robots' or automatons is really nice. These mechanical designs are based on real ideas from the 18th century.
Hello, welcome to day 4 of Vertex Week and we start our first live blog of the day with Spider's co-founder Jehanne Rousseau. Follow along with us as we watch.
