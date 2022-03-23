Live
Vertex Week day 3: VFX live blog
Join us through the day as we follow along with our artists for Vertex Week 2022. Day 2 is all about VFX.
By Ian Dean published
Welcome to day three of Vertex Week 2022, and we're focusing on VFX. Today we have videos that include those from Mike Griggs who will takes us through using Cinema 4D and After Effects to create cinematics; Glen Southern shares how to get started in iPad 3D sculpting; and Ian Failes looks back at the creation of the VFX in Lawnmower Man.
You can watch our videos any time you like on Creative Bloq, but why not follow along with us on some key videos and share the experience? Scroll down to start the live blog.
Vertex Week schedule
We'll be beginning with Mike Griggs and his process for using Cinema 4D and After Effects to create cinematics for TV. Scroll down to watch the video and follow along with our comments.
Roundtripping your VFX projects using Cinema 4D and After Effects
Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.