Get the best iPad pro deals in 2022

If you're looking for the best iPad Pro deals on the internet, you're in the right place. This page is constantly feeding in live deals on Apple's most advanced iPad to date. Basically, if there's a decent saving on the 2021 or 2020 models, it's going to be on this page.

We've chosen to focus on the last two iterations for our rundown of the best iPad Pro deals for good reason. The 2021 models are sized at 11-inch and 12.9-inch, and both include Apple's industry-leading M1 chip. If you've got time, check out our iPad Pro 11-inch (M1, 2021) review, and our iPad Pro 12-9-inch (M1, 2021) review. Long story short, we were blown away by them both, as they're world-class tablets that can handle anything you can throw at them.

We've included the best iPad Pro deals of the 2020 model as well because it's also an amazing tablet, and as it's the older model, you may very well see decent discounts on it. We've structured the page looking first at the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021), then the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), and finally both the 11-and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) together. Happy deal hunting!

Want a slightly less high-end iPad? We've also got a page dedicated to the best iPad mini prices too, and if you need a quick primer on all the iPads out there, get the big picture with our page on the iPad generations.

The best iPad Pro deals available right now

Best iPad Pro deals (11-inch, 5th Gen, 2021)

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 is a stunning tablet, and almost exactly the same as its bigger sister, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (it's display is smaller, and also not HDR). Slightly easier to hold in one hand, the iPad Pro 11-inch boasts the super fast M1 chip - the same chip that MacBook Pros feature!

The iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) retails at $799/£749 for the entry level configuration, but builds up in price as you add more storage and RAM. It's calibrated for colour, brightness, gamma and white point and has an anti-reflective coating so you can use it in harsh lights. Oh, and these two iPad Pros are "up to 50 percent faster" in terms of CPU performance when compared to the 2020 iPad Pro, with its A12Z Bionic chip, according to Apple. But note, you won't be able to tell in casual use. Only when you're editing 4K videos and the like is when you'll see the M1 power!

Best iPad Pro deals (12.9-inch, 5th Gen, 2021)

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display, and is truly stunning to look at. Actually, it's one of the best screens that we've ever seen, whether on a tablet, laptop or monitor! It's got as much processing power as a desktop PC, so will be total overkill for many users. But if you want to use it for high-end processing work, such as video editing, it's ideal.

If you're scouting for iPad Pro deals, know that the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099/£999, and that's for the 128GB storage, though you can step up to 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB. This will all mean an increase in price, so be aware what iteration you're getting.

Best iPad Pro deals (4th Gen, 2020)

(Image credit: Apple)

Below are the best deals for the 11- and 12.9-inch, 4th Gen iPad Pros from 2020. When these came out, we waxed just as lyrical about them as we have about the latest models. It's a cracking tablet, with a plenty-fast A12Z Bionic chip. As we've noted, casual use won't give you any idea of the processing power difference between this and the newer 2021 model - that will only become (slightly) apparent with more heavy lifting work, like video editing.

This iPad Pro maxes out in storage at 1TB, but if you can get it at a competitive price (and that price, if available, will be below), then it's well worth getting.

Related articles: