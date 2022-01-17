These are the best iPad mini prices in 2022

You're looking for the best iPad mini prices, and we can't blame you. The iPad mini is a fantastic iPad option, ideal for creatives on the move, wanting an iPad for media-consumption and as a limitless digital canvas. Well, this page is totally dedicated to seeking out the best iPad mini prices out there, and bringing them to you, as they go live, so be sure and bookmark the page!

Right now, there are two iPad minis that we would advise you buying, and they are the 2019 and the 2021 versions. The first model supports Apple Pencil 1, and the second supports Apple Pencil 2, which can magnetically stick to the iPad mini while charging. The 2021 version has a bigger screen on a smaller body size (we know, it's magic!), and is the last word in portable power, with its A15 Bionic chip.

When it comes to price, the 2021 model retails at $499/£479 and the 2019 model retails at $399/£379. Add to that the chance of further discounts, if budget is your biggest buying factor, the older model is definitely your best option. But as you can see by our hands on iPad mini (6th Gen) review, we really think the latest iPad mini is the best portable sketching and photo-editing tablet that we've ever used.

The best iPad mini prices available right now

Best iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021) prices

Below you'll find the best iPad mini prices available right now. This is the most recent iPad mini that was released in 2021, and boasts an extremely powerful A15 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, plus pocket-sized portability, and USB-C port connectivity. It's a super iPad for creativity on the move, and all for well under $500/£500.

The screen is 8.3-inches, and is now closer to a 3:2 ratio than the previous model's 4:3. This means the extra width makes the most of the smaller size of the screen, offering smaller postbox bars when watching shows.

Best iPad Mini (5th Gen, 2019) prices

Before Apple released the new iPad mini (above), the latest iPad Mini version was from 2015, so it was well overdue an update. This is definitely still a highly portable and slick drawing device, as we detailed in our iPad mini review.

Deceptively powerful for its size, thanks to its iPhone XS-class chipset, the Mini comes equipped with a bright 7.9-inch display. The most notable update for the design community is the Mini's added support for the first Gen Apple Pencil. Small, highly portable and super-easy to instantly scribble notes and sketches makes this another option for designer's to throw into the mix.

