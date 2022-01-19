Get the best iPad Air prices in 2022

If you want to know what the the best iPad Air prices are, you've come to the right place. While Apple produces the most advanced tablet in existence with its iPad Pro, we believe the iPad Air is actually the best iPad overall, because it's the best for the majority of users. That's why we've dedicated this whole page to finding you the very best iPad Air prices out there.

So where does the iPad Air sit compared to its siblings? Well, if you want the full rundown, we advise you check out our iPad Air (2020) review (we gave it a full five stars!) But in short, it's got a display akin to the iPad Pro, but is way cheaper. And it's way faster and more powerful than the iPad and the iPad mini. Ultimately, it hits the sweet spot where power, performance and price are concerned. It's also future-proof with its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility and wi-fi 6 connectivity.

When browsing the deals below, keep in mind that the Apple iPad Air prices when it first went on sale were $599/£579 for the 64GB model, and $749/£729 for the 256GB model (you pay more if you want the wi-fi plus cellular models). Also consider that the latest version of the iPad Air, only came out on October 2020, so it's still relatively new.

The best iPad Air prices available right now

