The best Apple Watch Series 7 prices for Black Friday

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced in 14 September by Apple, alongside the new iPhone 13, and immediately got headlines in the tech industry. This was mainly because it marked the first redesign of the Apple Watch since the Series 4 introduced 40mm and 44mm sizes. The Apple Watch Series 7 now boasts 41mm and 45mm (every mm helps!), so is officially the biggest Apple Watch yet. But there's more to it than its size.

When the Apple Watch 7 got a release date of 15 October, it kept the rounded edges of the previous Watches, but with thinner bezels it boasted 20% more screen real-estate than its predecessor. Additionally, it recharges 33% quicker than the 6, and has a 70% brighter always on display indoors. These are all incremental additions and tweaks to the previous, excellent model, but they all add up to making the Apple Watch Series 7 the best Apple Watch so far.

Below you'll find the best Apple Watch 7 prices, but just to manage expectations, it's unlikely you'll find any massive deals right now. The Apple Watch 7 currently retails at $399/£369, and though it's possible that Black Friday may unearth some deals, if previous years are anything to go by they will be slight. Basically, if you see the Apple Watch 7 price go down at all, seriously consider snapping it up.

If you're looking for great prices on the older Apple Watches, then check out our Apple Watch Black Friday deals page. Looking for more Apple products in general? See our guide to Apple Black Friday. But for now, here are the very best prices on the brand new Apple Watch Series 7.

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

The best Apple Watch Series 7 prices

WE're not seeing a great deal of reductions on the Apple Watch 7, and for good reason. It's brand new, and by all accounts the best Apple Watch so far. Below are your best options right now...

