The best Apple Watch Series 3 prices this Black Friday

The Apple Watch Series 3 is currently the oldest Apple Watch you can buy through Apple, and it's still one of the best choices of smartwatch around. Originally released in September 2017, and with the new Apple Watch Series 7 released this year, the Apple Watch Series 3 may not boast the latest tech, but, at $199/£179, it is by far the best option if you like value for money.

The fact that it's still sold through Apple means that the company won't be letting go of production of it any time soon, so you'll be getting an Apple Watch that will enjoy the latest updates from Apple, and not feel like an out of date model.

Just to put the Apple Watch Series 3 into context, Apple currently only sell the latest Apple Watch 7, the earlier Apple Watch 6, the other budget Apple Watch SE, and the cheapest of them all, the Series 3. The latter definitely does not have as many features as it's younger brothers, but it remains a best seller for a reason – not everyone wants the very latest tech!

That's not to say the Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't have some great features. It comes in two forms – one with GPS and the other more expensive version that comes with cellular connectivity (add another hundred dollars for that version). It's water resistant, comes with run and cycling tracking, and has heart rate monitoring. And with the latest watchOS 8 being announced this year, the Apple Watch Series 3 continues to have features added to it.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $30: This is the best deal that we can find on the Apple Watch Series 3. A solid $30 off the retail price, we've seen it go for a touch under this before, but not by much. If you want a stylish, fuss-free smartwatch, this is a great bargain.



The best Apple Watch Series 3: price and value for money

The Apple Watch Series 3 was the first in the series to include a cellular option. Without, you're looking at a retail price of $199/£179 for the GPS version, and add another hundred for the 4G connected version. The fact that that brings the price of the watch to close to the more feature-rich GPS version of the Apple Watch SE, and we would suggest not bothering getting the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3.

The Apple Watch 3 came out in September 2017 making it the oldest Apple Watch that's still being made and sold by the US company. It is still getting software updates from Apple, too, with the watchOS 8 currently serving it well.

