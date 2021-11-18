The lowest Apple Watch Series 6 prices for Black Friday

Now's the time to make the most of the best Apple Watch Series 6 prices. With the new Apple Watch 7 being the new kid on the block, the Apple Watch Series 6 is far more likely to be in great Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 deals. The irony is, the Apple Watch Series 6 is pretty much the same watch as its newer brother, except for a couple of features. So unless you're fixed on having the newest model, getting an Apple Watch 6 this Black Friday is a really sensible idea.

To call the Apple Watch Series 6 'old' is a bit crazy, of course. It came out in September 2020 – just over a year ago (read our Apple Watch Series 6 review). And as we noted, the actual device is startlingly similar to the Apple Watch 7. In fact, it's quicker to note their differences, rather than their many similarities. The Apple Watch 6 is 1mm smaller (in both size options) – hardly a massive size shift! It also doesn't have the dust resistance and newer processor (which seems very much similar to the 6's) that the 7 does. And that's about it.

As far as materials, display, brightness, water resistance, and connectivity, they're the same watch. Their health sensors are even exactly the same, and seeing that features like the blood oxygen and electrical heart sensors are a massive reason to buy the Apple Watches, suddenly looking for a decent drop in the Apple Watch Series 6 price this Black Friday starts to look like a great idea. And that's exactly what you'll find on this page.

Scroll down for the best Apple Watch Series 6 prices, and if you're looking for great prices on the older Apple Watches, then check out our Apple Watch Black Friday deals page. Looking for more Apple products in general? See our guide to Apple Black Friday. But for now, here are the best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 prices...

(Image credit: Apple)

The best Apple Watch Series 6 prices

There have been some great Apple Watch 6 Black Friday deals already, but to give you a context, here's some info on how much the watch usually goes for the rest of the year. Over on Amazon, the GPS version of the 40mm Apple Watch 6 has reached as low as $312, though that price did not last long!

The GPS and cellular version of the same 40mm Apple Watch 6 has reached as low as $359. That's $150 lower than the retail price of $499. Not too shabby!

There are also special editions on sale, including the Nike edition and Hermes edition, which bumps the price up quite a bit, but all versions of the Apple Watch Series 6 have had – and will have – great discounts on them.

Read more: