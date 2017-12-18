10 tips for sculpting in VR

VR sculpting takes some getting used to, but the payoff is well worth the effort – you can create incredible things in VR. Plus while you work you can pick up and rotate your model, walk through doorways and experience your work in a whole new way.

Here are 10 tips to get you started with sculpting in VR.

01. Stay comfortable when working

Be sure to adjust the headset straps, tilt it up and down and adjust the lens slider until the image is as clear as possible. Don't expect to be standing up for hours on end in long sessions.

02. Change the scale

Remember that you can work on pieces that are tiny in your hands or a gigantic piece that dwarves you when you need extreme details.

03. Share your workspace

With VR sculpting we are able to invite others into our workspace, so we can instantly show and explain our ideas to others visually and audibly.

04. Stay close

When sculpting you are in front of your model, making the experience much more realistic. Not only can you pick the model up and rotate it, but you can put it down and walk all around it.

05. Take your work anywhere

You're no longer chained to your desk; you can work anywhere with the headset

It is liberating to be able to simply put on a headset and work in a quiet, relaxed workspace anywhere.

06. Experiment with the move tool

Compared to move tools in traditional 3D software, you have the full freedom of movement from your hands, so make the most of it.

07. Try out different software

Get to know different software options' pros and cons. Some recommended tools are Oculus Medium, MasterpieceVR, Quill and AnimVR.

08. Speed up your workflow

Using hand controllers means no pen, mouse or keyboard shortcuts. For concepts it is an amazingly fast way to get your ideas down.

09. Use yourself as a scale

You are in the scene you're creating, enabling you to build the scene with human scale in mind. Wondering if the door you're making is tall enough? No problem, just see if you can walk through.

Use your traditional 3D rendering packages for presentation of your VR sculpts. As of now, there's still no rendering solutions in VR, so use some of the tools you already know to make your work shine.

This article originally appeared in issue 228 of 3D World, the world's best-selling magazine for CG artists – packed with expert tutorials, inspiration and reviews. Buy issue 228 here or subscribe to 3D World here.

