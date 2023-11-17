ZBrush 2024 gets an upgrade

ZBrush remains the industry standard for 3D sculpting and the latest edition, ZBrush 2024, just got a little bit better with a rollout of new features and workflow upgrades. If you're subscribed to Maxon One you'll get improvements to ZBrush and Cineware as well as details about what's in the new batch of Capsules.

You can read our ZBrush review to discover how good this software is, or find out more about how to use it in our collection of ZBrush tutorials, from beginners to experts. This latest update for ZBrush 2024 includes improvements to the Anchors Brush that came in with this year's July release, and enables artists to manipulate meshes in new ways.

The other highlights includes offering greater control when using the Knife Brush and improvements to importing Cinema 4D files into Unreal Engine and more support for Redshift materials. Capsules are the 'drops' for Maxon One subscribers that include new resources and assets to improve rendering, such as new HDR files, as well as trees, grasses and flowering plants from Laubwerk.

Below you can find all the new features and upgrades to current tools and features in ZBrush 2024 direct from Maxon. Take a look and see what you can get, or what you're missing out on.

The innovative Anchors Brush receives an update enabling use of the brush without the need for masking the surface.

Split to Parts extends Knife Brush capabilities by allowing assets to be divided into pieces while keeping sliced parts as separate or unified parts within the SubTool menu.

The Gizmo and Transpose tools now feature topology masking along with capacity to snap to the center of the masking region. The Gizmo and Transpose Lines can snap along the masked area, making artists’ masking workflow easier.

Cinema 4D noises are now available in the ZBrush surface noise gallery.

With the new Repeat to Similar feature, artists can easily repeat changes from a source mesh they are editing and have changes populate target meshes with the same polygon count. Repeat to Similar supports Sculpting changes, Full mesh replacement, Masking and Polygrouping.

Grow and Shrink mask capabilities are expanded to include more dynamic control and increased design potential.

A new stroke option called DragStamp is included. Allows for control of the intensity associated with an alpha being dragged onto the surface by moving the cursor back and forth.

Two new buttons were added for creases promoting more control over areas of an asset where creases and edges occur. Crease Unmasked and Uncrease Unmasked.

Insert Mesh Brushes are now compatible with Stroke menu options.

If you've yet to try ZBrush 2024, the latest edition, visit to the ZBrush website to discover more and download a free trial, or head to Maxon One website to see more on this new update. If you're new to 3D art, take a look at our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling to see the hardware you may need.