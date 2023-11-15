Rebelle 7 announced, and it's got some sparkle

Escape Motions has revealed the first details of Rebelle 7, with pre-orders starting on 22 November. This is one of my favourite digital painting apps and features some of the most realistic paint simulation I've experienced, so news of this year's new features and upgrades is a big deal.

Read my Rebelle 6 review to see what this digital painting is capable of, and don't take my word for it either, concept artist Craig Mullins is a convert. Rebelle 7 will feature a mix of refreshed tools, upgrades and some new features, as you would expect, such as an enhanced brush engine with new types of grunge and scrumbling brushes to add even more texture to your digital art. There's also a new set of metallic paints for giving your art more sparkle, like enhanced by the tease of using raytracing.

I've always liked the paper textures and textured art surfaces offered in Rebelle, meaning a simple brush stroke can feel alive and random. This is being renewed for Rebelle 7 with surface rendering based on ray tracing and paint reacting to the actual bumps and irregular heights of the textures. Sounds impressive.

Rebelle 7 has improvements to its paper textures, creating more depth and detail. (Image credit: Escape Motions)

Other headline tools, features and upgrades heading to Rebelle 7 in a couple of weeks from now include new options for line, ellipse, and perspective tools, the option to import SVG files for paint-overs to create patterns, colour correction filter layers for alterations, and a new gradient tool for colour transitions.

It's also been confirmed Rebelle 7 will run on Apple's new M3 chips, as well as being optimised for all M-series processors, including Apple M1 and M2 (as well as Intel, AMD, and ARM64 processors).

Rebelle 7 will release 14 December for $89.99 and $149.99 for the Standard and Pro editions, with pre-orders from 22 November. If you pre-order Rebelle 7, you can get the Standard Edition for $19.99 while the Pro Edition is just $29.99.

If you're getting Rebelle 7, then consider upgrading your digital art setup too. We have guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptop for drawing, and don't forget to check our Black Friday computing deals for the latest offers.